David Beckham Invites You Inside His Sexiest Man Alive Photo Shoot

Good morning from the Sexiest Man Alive, David Beckham.

The retired soccer star, husband and father of four is gracing our annual cover this week, and above, you can get a sneak preview of what you'll be seeing in the issue (we'll break it down for you: lots of extreme sexiness).

In case you got too lost in the 40-year-old's eyes to listen to the clip, here's a quick recap:

Wife Victoria "was pretty pleased" when she heard the news, Beckham says, adding, "I would hope she'd think that anyway."

But the H&M intimates model's son Brooklyn, 16, is the one giving him the hardest time about the title. "He didn't really believe it at first," Beckham says. "But I've kind of been pushing it to him a little bit more just to let him know that's still up and running."

Of seeing their dad on huge billboards wearing nothing but his skivvies, "it kind of slightly embarrassed them at the time," Beckham shares. But these days, his brood—which in addition to Brooklyn, includes sons Romeo, 13, and Cruz, 10, and daughter Harper, 4—"stands and takes selfies next to their dad in his underwear. It's funny."

