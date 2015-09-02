THE DANISH GIRL - Official Trailer (U.S.)

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] The first time we met, she propositioned me. [LAUGH] She seemed so sure. I was sure. He was so charming and mysterious. Is there something you'd like to tell me? Tell me something you'd like to know. I'm your wife, I know everything. [MUSIC] Could you help me with something? You will not tell anyone about this. [MUSIC] Hello there. [LAUGH] We're going to call you Lily. [LAUGH] I want to sketch you, Lily. We should go out tonight. Give them something different. Lily You're exquisite. [MUSIC] You're different from most girls. I feel I need to ask your permission before I kiss you. [MUSIC] Exactly what happened last night? [MUSIC] There was a moment when I wasn't me. There was a moment when I was just- Lily. But Lily doesn't exist. We were playing a game. Something changed. He's lost his way. He needs a friend. Let me help. I think Lily's thoughts. I dream her dreams. She was always there. I need my husband. I need to hold my husband. Are you all right? No. The fact is, I believe that I'm a woman. And I believe it too. [MUSIC] The surgery has never been attempted before. [MUSIC] I've got my own life. It could kill you. It's my only hope. This is not my body. I have to let him go. [MUSIC] I love you, because you're the only person who makes sense of me. And make me possible. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [MUSIC]

