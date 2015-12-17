Daniel Radcliffe, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and More Read Mean Tweets

In the giggliest round of Mean Tweets yet, stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Liv Tyler, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell, and more faced their URL Badmen with as much grace as the Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment can possibly inspire.

Louis-Dreyfus was encouraged to retire, Tyler was told that her father, Steven, “looks like a ballsack,” and Radcliffe was accused of being “one of God’s most unattractive creations since the aardvark.” Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele were told one viewer would “rather stick a beaver in my anus than sit through Key and Peele.”

For the most part, the tweets were met with giggles and the occasional blank stare, but Sarah Paulson, well… we don’t recommend getting into it with the American Horror Story star. Check out the clip below.

