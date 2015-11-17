Watch Daniel Craig Order the Most Ridiculous Drinks as James Bond

The world will always associate a vodka martini (shaken, not stirred) as James Bond's official drink, but what would happen if the spy preferred a different cocktail? Well on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday the show's host explored that idea—with a little help from 007 himself, Daniel Craig.

Jimmy Kimmel played bartender as Craig ordered some very absurd, albeit hilarious drinks. "I'll have a cosmo—with mandarin orange vodka and a splash of sugar-free cranberry juice," the Spectre star said, starting out mildly. Then after a pause, "Not concentrate."

He then requested a beverage that was more specific: "I'll have a strawberry daiquiri served in half a coconut with a scoop of lemon sorbet and two umbrellas. Wait. Make that three umbrellas—and one of those little yellow swords."

For the next one, Craig had trouble not laughing when he ordered an "alligator h—job." According to Craig, it's two parts orange Gatorade and one part P. Diddy's coconut vodka with "a spritz of Coppertone Moisture Mist bronzing spray."

The final orders included "a Robitussin and tonic, straight up," and "a hot white Russian with a two Splendas, sweet pickle gherkins, and a diet Mr. Pibb." While each drink had a special flare, Craig should probably stick to the classics. Find out what other unusual drinks James Bond ordered here: 

