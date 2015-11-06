Daniel Craig Talks Spectre and His Future as a Ladies Man

Since Spectre may mark Daniel Craig's final big screen appearance as James Bond and Seth Meyers is a little worried about the actor.

On Thursday's Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host expressed his fears that when he starts looking at new scripts he may be surprised when the women in the scenes don't fall for him as quickly as he's used to. "You think I'm going to find that difficult?" Craig jokingly asked. "What if I'm doing a movie where I'm having a relationship with a guy?"

"Right away—first scene," said Meyers, who also complimented the strong female characters in the upcoming Bond film. "You've want to attract the most talented actresses you can for the role," Craig explained. "You've got to give them a good part. And I just think that it's much nicer to see him, James Bond, go up against people, whether its the female or the male—there should be a little bit of friction."

The Munich actor then talked about arguably the most famous photo from his time as Bond which is him in Casino Royale in the light blue swim trunks walking out of the water (below). The shot was actually a total accident, he told Meyers. The water was only a foot high! "In the scene I'm pretending to swim and then I had to stand up and the water is up to my knees!" he said.

Jay Maidment/©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch Craig talk more about playing Bond with Meyers in the video at top.