Dakota Johnson Breaks Down Her Wardrobe Malfunction at the People's Choice Awards

One of an actress's worst fears when attending an awards show is that something will go wrong with her outfit. And Dakota Johnson recently experienced this at the 2016 People's Choice Awards when her How to Be Single co-star Leslie Mann, who presented her with the award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress for Fifty Shades of Grey, accidentally messed with the back of the crop top to her two-piece dress with an intense hug. However, Johnson lived to talk about it Monday on Late Night.

"Somehow she hugged you hard enough that your top came off?" host Seth Meyers inquired of the actress.

"That doesn't happen to you?" Johnson said while laughing. "I hadn't seen her in a while so I hugged her like [that]. ... So I hugged Leslie and then my dress broke and it was a two-piece—so my top almost fell off."

And when she got to the microphone to accept her award, she couldn't quite keep quiet about the malfunction. Watch her speech here:

Dakota Johnson accepts the award for Favorite Dramatic Actress. #PCAs https://t.co/MLcMTJDAQo — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) January 7, 2016

​"Well, I said the word 'boobs' on live television," she told Meyers. "I just did it again​."

Watch Johnson's full explanation of her wardrobe malfunction in the video at top.