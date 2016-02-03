Cuteness Alert: Watch 3 NFL Players Attempt to Style Their Daughters' Hair

Get ready to whip out the tissues, because the latest Pantene Super Bowl commercial features three NFL players attempting to style their daughters' hair. The brand has labled the cute hairstyle the "dad-do," and what they captured on film might just melt your heart.

DeAngelo Williams of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys, and Benjamin Watson of the New Orleans Saints were the sports pros who participated in the project, which promotes quality time between fathers and daughters. Witten explained, "A dad-do comes from the heart. There's probably not a whole lot of style," while Watson joked, "who knows, maybe there's a post-career here."

We're not too sure that they'll be career opportunities waiting for the players in the hair industry, but it's clear to see that they are raising strong and beautiful little girls. See for yourself in the empowering clips below.