Currently Obsessing Over: Lucy Hale's Stunning Beauty Looks

Lucy Hale, literally IRL Aria from Pretty Little Liars, officially turned 27 today, giving us the perfect excuse to obsess over her gorgeous hair and makeup looks. So how did your girl Lucy kick off her bday? Well, she celebrated with a bit of SoulCycling, goat hugging, piglet cuddling, and Funfetti pancakes. Um, can you say #birthdaygoals to the max?

Of course, we’re celebrating the super-talented actress/singer with a jaw-dropping roundup of her best beauty moments, from brows to braids.

First, we shine the spotlight on Lucy’s makeup. She starts out with giving us major brow envy because there seriously isn’t any part of her brows that we aren’t obsessing over: shape, shade, thickness, everything. Her lash game is just as strong, super dark and full, AKA the eyelash dream. Also, between her pastel pink and vampy lips, we don’t know which look we are more in love with. But then again, we don't have to choose!

Then, we show some love for her ombré locks and her perf center part. Clearly, if there’s anyone who was literally made for a center part, it’s Lucy. Then again, let’s be real, she could probably toss her hair in any direction and still look amazingly fab.

Make sure to check out every enviable look above!

