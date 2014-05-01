Cringe Alert! See Elizabeth Banks Retell One InStyle Reader's Most-Embarrassing Style Moment

Elizabeth Banks has been sharing hilarious stories on our site all day, and this time our celebrity guest editor is getting extra-personal! Inspired by her upcoming movie Walk of Shame (in theaters and On Demand tomorrow) we asked our readers to submit their most embarrassing style stories for Banks to read on camera.

Who won? Wyndser Peterson's submission caught Banks' attention, hands down. In her story, Peterson confesses to many a mascara mishap, from repurposing a shimmery shadow as blush, to using a DIY eyeliner formula consisting of Vaseline and glitter. "Glitter with Vaseline and bronzer all in this entire area, but not for contouring?" Banks says. "Good for you for owning up to it! Good for you for realizing—it takes a big person to look in the mirror and go 'Not today. No more.'" That it does! Click the play button above to see Banks' hysterical reading of the story, and stay tuned to InStyle.com to see what else the star has planned for her day as guest editor.

