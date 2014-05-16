Real Time Fashion: Creamy Pastel Nails Are the Summer Trend to Try Now

Don’t stow those pale polishes just yet—this summer, pretty pastels will be hotter than ever. Creamy nail looks have appeared all over the red carpet, and were proven to be just as popular on the runway by designers like Marchesa, Wes Gordon, and Houghton.

From delicate blues, pinks, purples, and yellows, there are plenty of ways to work the eye-popping trend into your warm-weather wardrobe. InStyle Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield, for one, is a fan of the trend’s endless possibilities. “I think what’s cool about this trend is that it’s not only flattering on the hands, but it’s also equally flattering on the toes,” she says in the video above. “You can go the matchy-matchy route and wear the same color on your hands on your feet, or you can clash the shades,” she says. “It’s really up to you.”

Watch the above video for more ways to nail the trend and shop a few of our favorite shades, including picks from Deborah Lippmann, Essie, and Dior.

