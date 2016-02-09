Watch an Exclusive Clip from Crazy About Tiffany's, a New Film About the History of Tiffany & Co.

Jennifer Ferrise
Feb 09, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

Just the sight of that bright blue box can make any girl weak in the knees. And now a new film, Crazy about Tiffany’s, gives us a little more insight into exactly how the iconic jewelry juggernaut has become such a worldwide obsession.

Directed by Matthew Miele, who also developed Scatter My Ashes At Bergdorf’s, this exclusive clip proves that it's Tiffany & Co.'s unparalleled attention to detail that has helped the brand become the literal gold standard in luxury. And that instantly recognizable blue color doesn’t hurt either.

In fact, the company is the first and only brand to develop a top secret formula for its signature shade. “People have a big affinity with that color,” says Richard Moore, Tiffany & Co.'s VP of Creative Visual Merchandising, in the clip. “It's such a recognizable brand color that people have very positive associations with it."

This documentary uncovers the allure behind Tiffany & Co., from its instantly recognizable Tiffany blue color to its birthing of the modern-day obsession with the engagement ring, to the iconic film starring Aubrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Find out things you never knew about the storied brand, plus, Jessica Biel, Katie Couric, Rachel Zoe, and Baz Luhrmann all appear to make their love for Tiffany’s officially known.

The film also takes a look at the emotional connection that Tiffany’s pieces have with consumers, which have played out on the big and small screen (Breakfast at Tiffany's, Friends, Sweet Home Alabama), as well as in real life. Jewelry lovers like Jessica Biel, Rachel Zoe, and Katie Couric, along with fashion industry vets like InStyle's Editorial Director Ariel Foxman and celeb stylist Kate Young, all weigh in on the power of the gem giant and its over 150-year-old history. They did invent the modern day engagement ring, after all.

Crazy about Tiffany’s hits select theaters and VOD platforms on February 19th. Visit Tugg to purchase tickets online, and for every ticket bought you will automatically be entered for a chance to win an $1000 Tiffany & Co. gift card.

The branding, that blue box with a white ribbon, is unequivocal. If you see that box under the Christmas tree, if you see that box on a birthday, you know you're getting something really, really special. And that is not an accident. That is a lot of very, very clever people spending a lot of time And energy thinking about this brand positioning, where they're gonna sit in relation to their competitors and exactly where they want to be. It's almost recognizable brand quality and therefore it has to be perfect and it has to be right. And people have a bit [UNKNOWN] And infinity with that color. I think it's such a recognizable brand color that of course people have very positive associations with it. You know what, I'm just gonna take it all away. Cuz that way you'll just really learn the lesson, okay? All right. Well, I'm gonna run a couple of errands. And I will see you at dinner. [BLANK_AUDIO] She took all my stuff. Yeah, everything but the little blue one. Awe, that's the best one. My God. Thank you so much. [BLANK AUDIO]

