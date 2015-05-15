CoverGirl Sales Video: Radiant Skin

How to get radiant skin with CoverGirl Whipped Creme Foundation and CoverGirl Clean Glow Blush

Jewel tones and emeralds are festive for the holidays. Let your true beauty shine through with a makeup look that is polished, but barely there. The key, CoverGirl's new clean, whipped creme foundation. Use a shade lighter than your natural skin tone, to help conceal dark spots. Then highlight cheeks with CoverGirl Clean Glow Blush. It's a multishade compact that creates a gorgeous, radiant look. [MUSIC]

