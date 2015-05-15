CoverGirl Sales Video: Powerful Look

Create a powerful look with CoverGirl plump crusher extensions mascara and CoverGirl lip perfection

[MUSIC] If sophistication is what you fancy this Fall, grey matters. The silhouette of men's wear inspires and exudes lots of power. Focus on your eyes by building volume and adding instant length to your lashes. Try CoverGirl's new Clump Crusher Extensions mascara. Paired with a bold moisturizing lip color, like CoverGirl's new Lip Perfection in Euphoria, your lips will do all the talking.

