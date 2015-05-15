CoverGirl Sales Video: Eyes

CoverGirl Flamed out eye pencil and CoverGirl Flamed out mascara

When you walk into a room wearing a rich, vibrant print this season, you want your beauty to be understated, yet flawless. Define your eyes by lining them with a neutral shimmering cue. I chose this Cover Girl Flamed Out pencil in Silver Flame. It is a gel, shadow and liner in one, making it easy to line with precision and blend with Where needed. Complete the look with CoverGirl Flamed Out Mascara for maximum volume. [MUSIC]

