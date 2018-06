Color blocking nail art with CoverGirl Outlast nail polish

[MUSIC] Color blocking is the perfect look during the holidays. But take this trend a step further with the bold color block design on your nails. Pick three complimentary Covergirl Outlast hues, like Toasted Almond, Snowstorm, and Ever Red-dy to create clean lines on your Mani. Of course, no one finger needs to look the same. That is the fun of it. [MUSIC]

