At the Cover Shoot with Gwen Stefani

Our November cover girl reveals her all-time favorite look and answers your Facebook fan questions!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Today was amazing. It was really, really a lot of fun. [MUSIC] When it comes to style, its not something that I really think real hard about it. It's just really a natural evolution of just things that inspire me. Like, it could be anything from like, going somewhere or just anything from finding something old in my closet that I haven't worn in awhile. Or always just happens really naturally and it just happens with whatever is happening next. Like we're doing a No Doubt record right now. And we did take one day where we sat down and just looked through magazines and hang out with all my favorite creative people, and just get ideas. Wendy wants to know if I would ever do a limited edition LAMB collection for Target. I would love to do something like that, right now I'm just kinda busy mainly I just wanna get this new No Doubt record done. I don't say never to anything, so we'll see what happens. But I would love to do something like that. Tatiana, you wanna know about my red lipstick. I always look for probably more of a blue red than an orange red, but that's actually not true because recently I've been dabbling in orange just a little bit, just depends on what I'm wearing. For me, it's more about never just sticking to one thing and always just trying new things, but I love lipstick, and I love makeup, and I always will. I've had so many incredible, fun moments getting dressed up in the last, how many years of doing no doubt. The one thing that sticks out in my mind as one of my favorite outfits was when we did the don't speak video. We had this 1930s navy blue polka dot dress that I bought at thrift store like years before that. For me, at that time, it was really expensive. We got to the shoot and there was a girl there that was really cool. She brought all these dresses and I ended up wearing that dress. I still have it, I still have the dress. The last shot of the day going in for the close up beauty shot. It was fun, it was fun, it's always fun, it was easy, lucky me. [MUSIC]

