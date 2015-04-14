Countdown to David Letterman's Exit: Here Are His Final Late Show Guests

There are only 27 episodes left of The Late Show before Stephen Colbert takes the reins from David Letterman and CBS has booked a serious lineup of Hollywood heavyweights to send off the host. Upcoming guests include George Clooney, Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, John Travolta, Julia Roberts, and even his supposed former adversary, Oprah Winfrey.

Last night, Sarah Jessica Parker was the latest to stop by and pay tribute to the icon. "I want to do for all Americans what they will not be able to do …stare at you and tell you what you’ve meant to us," she said. "You’ve made us all so happy. You’ve been thoughtful and funny and challenging and terrifying, and despite your best efforts, probably the most distinguished man on late night. It really is the end of an era."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. Watch her emotional tribute by clicking on the video at top.

