Could There Be a Future for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have come a long way since they announced they were calling it quits last summer. The duo have not only worked hard to figure out a successful co-parenting system, but they've also been able to maintain their friendship through the ups and downs—no easy feat. But is a reconciliation in the future?

"I don't know," Kardashian told Today show co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford when she stopped by to promote the 12th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "We're not getting back together right now, but I don't know what the future holds in life, in God's plan. But we're just doing our best to be the best parents. Like, he came with us to Vail and it was great. But, like, we're friends at this point."

Kotb went one step further and asked if Kardashian missed having Scott around. "I don't know. I mean, we talk all the time, so I feel like I don't really get that chance," she replied.

While the future of their relationship is up in the air, one thing's for sure: these two are making it work. Watch the video above for the full interview.