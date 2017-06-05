Guess How Much Your Favorite Movie Weddings Cost

No doubt Carrie Bradshaw's heart broke when Mr. Big stood her up on their big day in Sex and the City: The Movie, but the hefty price tag of the wasted wedding might've brought on a few tears, too. Afterall the fashionista's Vivienne Westwood gown cost $24,000 alone. And while Carrie and Big's main event definitely takes the financial cake, other favorite movie weddings follow close behind.

RELATED: The Best U.S. Cities For a Romantic Urban Honeymoon

There's a reason it's called My Big Fat Greek Wedding—it's not just referring to the amount of relatives in the Portokalos family—and the final ceremony in the Bridesmaids adds up to much more than Lillian's (played by Maya Rudolph) dad would probably like. So, for anytime you've ever wondered how much a box office movie really costs, watch the full video above to get the full breakdowns. We even adjusted for inflation.