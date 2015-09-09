Connie Britton's Feminist Hair Tips Solidify Her Status as Our #WCW

If you need proof that Connie Britton should be your #WCW every day, look no further than the empowering and hilarious video above. The star has partnered with The Representation Project to help launch their #AskHerMore campaign, which aims to encourage celebrities and red carpet reporters to ask questions that focus more on accomplishments than appearance. In her first video, Britton satirizes both the image-focused red carpet questions and borderline-hilarious shampoo commercials in one flawless sweep by crediting feminism as the secret to her gorgeous hair. Makes sense to us, not to mention, it's a tip guys can get in on as well.

"When used regularly, feminism has been known to produce amazing results, such as a woman's right to vote, a woman's right to her own body, a woman's right to become a kickass athlete, the Violence Against Women act, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Restoration Act, and more," she says in the video above, bottle at hand. Preach it to the congregation, Connie, and say it a little louder so the people in the back can hear. When another woman chimes in with the question of whether or not she needs feminism, Britton responds with a simple, "Trust me girl, you do." Our love for her officially knows no bounds. Click play on the video above to see the campaign in full!

