Connie Britton Reveals the Key to Letting Your 5-Year-Old Child Have a Drum Set

Though most parents would probably advise against buying a drum set for a child (for the sake of their mental health and their neighbors'), Connie Britton is not your typical mom. The Nashville star told Jimmy Kimmel on his show on Wednesday that even though he had advised against it, she did buy her 5-year-old son, Eyob, a drum set.

"Here's the reason I got him a drum set... because I got a house with a basement and that's worked out really well for me. I just put him down there and he's really good at it! My kid is good at drums!" she said enthusiastically. "I'll go down there and be like 'Oh you're playing the drums! Have fun!'" she said.

Guess growing up in such a prominent music city like Nashville, where she shoots her ABC show, has had some influence on the little man—or maybe it's his "manny." Britton told Kimmel she has a "man nanny" who has been teaching her son to play the drums. When Britton called The School of Rock in Nashville to enroll Eyob in drum lessons, they said they don't teach children that young. "My manny does. My manny is teaching the kid how to play the drums. You guys aren't gonna do that? Really? So now they're gonna do it!" she said. That's one tough mama!

