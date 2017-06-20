College Student Recreates Family Photos ... with Her Chihuahua

Little is certain in this chaotic world, but here’s one thing we know for sure: Marissa Hooper of Waxahachie, Texas is a true genius.

Slowly but surely, the 21-year-old college student swapped family photos throughout her house with uncanny recreations she’d taken of her Chihuahua, Dixie.

In theory, this prank is hysterical, but in practice it’s even better—Hooper’s photos match the originals detail for detail.

For instance, her older sister’s kindergarten yearbook photo:

A classic black-and-white photo of her grandmother:

And, the crème de la crème … her own high school graduation photo:

I've been recreating family pictures with my dog and slowly replacing them around the house to see if my mom would notice. She wasn't amused pic.twitter.com/JATXIsA0IY — Hooper (@mhooper_2014) June 17, 2017

The Internet was SO here for it—or at least BabeeSheba was...

lmmfaooo i'm hollerin!!! The graduation pic has me dead — Sheba Ⓥ (@BabeeSheba) June 19, 2017

Although social media users worldwide are cracking up over this silly trick, not everyone was a fan of the painstaking photo shoot—namely, Hooper’s mom…

DYING.

Thankfully, this isn’t the last we’ll see from Marissa and her photogenic canine pal—Dixie has Instagram:

"Did somebody say queso?" A post shared by Dixie Hooper (@pix_of_dixie) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Dixie 4 Pres.