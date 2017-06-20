College Student Recreates Family Photos ... with Her Chihuahua

Little is certain in this chaotic world, but here’s one thing we know for sure: Marissa Hooper of Waxahachie, Texas is a true genius.
Slowly but surely, the 21-year-old college student swapped family photos throughout her house with uncanny recreations she’d taken of her Chihuahua, Dixie.
In theory, this prank is hysterical, but in practice it’s even better—Hooper’s photos match the originals detail for detail.
For instance, her older sister’s kindergarten yearbook photo:
A classic black-and-white photo of her grandmother:
And, the crème de la crème … her own high school graduation photo:
The Internet was SO here for it—or at least BabeeSheba was...
Although social media users worldwide are cracking up over this silly trick, not everyone was a fan of the painstaking photo shoot—namely, Hooper’s mom…
DYING.
Thankfully, this isn’t the last we’ll see from Marissa and her photogenic canine pal—Dixie has Instagram:
RELATED: This Teen Broke Up with Her Boyfriend Via Spotify—See His Hilarious Response
Dixie 4 Pres.