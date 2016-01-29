Coldplay and Beyoncé Release Epic Bollywood-Inspired Music Video for "Hymn For The Weekend"

Beyoncé goes Bollywood in the music video for her and Coldplay's hit song "Hymn For the Weekend," and it's just as colorful and awesome as you might expect. Filmed in Mumbai, the pop powerhouses teamed up with one of India's biggest film stars Sonam Kapoor for the video, which takes place during a Holi Day.

In the four-minute long video, the band and lead-singer Chris Martin dance and sing throughout the streets of Mumbai, while Beyoncé channels her inner Bollywood goddess. We see Bey in a range of elaborate ensembles, complete with beaded headdresses and henna tattoos on her hands. Needless to say, it's a very wild and vibrant ride.

Watch the video above, and get ready to see Coldplay and Beyoncé perform together live during the Super Bowl halftime show next month.