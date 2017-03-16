How Much Does It Really Cost to Attend Coachella?

We're only a few weeks out from the unofficial, but pretty official, kickoff to festival season 2017: the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Definitely the largest and arguably the most-loved music festival in the U.S., Coachella draws just under 600,000 attendees over the course of two weekends each year. And with that, the festival rakes in millions of dollars each year in ticket sales alone. But besides a ticket, what does it really cost to attend the music extravaganza?

You'll obviously need food, water, and shelter, the latter of which can come in the form of one-person tent or lush glamping in a teepee-style abode for four. And, since Coachella is as much of a fashion show as a music festival, you'll probably want to pull out the style stops on a chic bohemian outfit that pairs well with the dessert vibe. Add in sunscreen (trust us, you'll need it) and you're wallet is bound to be feeling a bit lighter.

When it comes to such an insane affair, we air on the side of go big or go home. But there's always a budget-friendly option, too. Check out the full breakdown of how much it really costs to party the weekend away at Coachella in the video above and see just how much you'll have to save to go dancing in the dessert.