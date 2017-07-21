This Organizing Hacks Video Has Over 350 Million Views

Yerin Kim
Jul 21, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

The internet is freaking out over the most watched video on Facebook right now and you’ll never guess what it is. It’s not another celebrity hiding from paparazzi or a silly cat who thinks she’s a dog—it’s a life hack video from Blossom, teaching us how to declutter our everyday messes.

“Get clever with your clutter… and these 7 organization hacks!” has 11.4 million shares and 365 million views and counting. From doubling up your hangers with a soda can tab, to creating colorful organizers for your socks, to creating a DIY underwear dispenser, this video has answers to seven of our daily struggles with quick, easy, and one-of-a-kind organizational solutions. 

Check out the video above for some innovative ways to declutter your home. 

