Closet Confidential: How to Refresh Your Denim Wardrobe

We mastered monochromatism last week. This week? We're tackling new ways to wear denim—an oldie, but always, always a goodie. Watch Callie Turner and Stephanie Araujo, InStyle's fashion department reps, as they walk us through their favorite emerging trends in denim. To start, a mid-length A-line skirt. "It's elegant and elevated for the office with a button-down," Turner says. "For a night out, throw it on with a tank."

From the stamped denim look to the '90s-inspired silhouette (a new take on the girlfriend jean—high-waist that hits just above the ankle), watch the video, above, on how to refresh your denim wardrobe.