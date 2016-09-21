Closet Confidential: How to Master Monochromatic Neutrals

Piecing together an all-black look is easy enough, but head-to-toe in any other color? That brings us to today's Closet Confidential, where Callie Turner and Stephanie Araujo, InStyle's fashion department reps, teach us how to master monochromatic neutrals like Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner. Of course, their stylist Monica Rose played a major role in the delivery, but there's still a lot to be learned here. For starters, you don't want to wear too much of the same color in the same shade. The goal is to work within a color family and take a tonal approach, like beige and brown, adding dimension wherever you can with texture. Watch the full video, above, to see how you can get the look for fall.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi I'm Callie Hi I'm Stephanie And we are from in style. Fashion, to talk about our favorite emerging trends. And what we're talking about today is head to toe neutrals and how we think they are a softer alternative to black. [MUSIC] Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, everyone's embracing The monochromatic neutral look.>> I think a great place to start is taking a color family such as the beige and the browns and doing different shades. So you don't look like you're wearing too much of the same color and feel too restricted.>>I think the key here is to not over Think it. Colors, like you said, don't have to necessarily match. Like this camel wide-leg pant can go really well with this soft sand turtleneck. And one thing to keep in mind is, because you are in the same color family, play with texture and fabric. I mean, we hold a faux lizard pump, it's a darker shade of neutral, but it really complements this whole look. Here's a patent, really pretty taupe block heel, that works really well with this look, and a really light tan quilted Chanel bag So they're not matching, but they're in the same family. They really play well with each other. They don't compete with one another. Again, buy within the same color family, but it doesn't have to match. [MUSIC] And that's what you need to know about dressing head to toe in neutrals. Tune in next time where we'll show you our favorite Fashion closet picks. [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] Hi I'm Callie Hi I'm Stephanie And we are from in style. Fashion, to talk about our favorite emerging trends. And what we're talking about today is head to toe neutrals and how we think they are a softer alternative to black. [MUSIC] Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, everyone's embracing The monochromatic neutral look.>> I think a great place to start is taking a color family such as the beige and the browns and doing different shades. So you don't look like you're wearing too much of the same color and feel too restricted.>>I think the key here is to not over Think it. Colors, like you said, don't have to necessarily match. Like this camel wide-leg pant can go really well with this soft sand turtleneck. And one thing to keep in mind is, because you are in the same color family, play with texture and fabric. I mean, we hold a faux lizard pump, it's a darker shade of neutral, but it really complements this whole look. Here's a patent, really pretty taupe block heel, that works really well with this look, and a really light tan quilted Chanel bag So they're not matching, but they're in the same family. They really play well with each other. They don't compete with one another. Again, buy within the same color family, but it doesn't have to match. [MUSIC] And that's what you need to know about dressing head to toe in neutrals. Tune in next time where we'll show you our favorite Fashion closet picks. [MUSIC]