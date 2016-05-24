Closet Confidential: How to Get the Boho-Chic Look

InStyle Staff
May 24, 2016 @ 3:15 pm

The warm summer weather instantly conjures up tropical getaways, but whether you will be traveling to a far-flung destination this season or not, you can still get the look. In our latest installment of Closet Confidential, InStyle Fashion Director Melissa Rubini gives us three boho-chic outfit ideas that instantly "transports you around the world," she says.

Referencing muses as inspiration, like Talitha Getty, Rubini uses rich textures, colors, and fine jewelry to evoke that free-spirited vibe. "It's about a maxi dress, flat sandals, relaxed hair, not much makeup, and just having a good time," she says.

To get the look, try louche printed pajama-inspired separates for an unexpected take on the trend. Similarly, a solid dress serves as a blank canvas for gypsy-esque prints and gladiator sandals. And, a cute patterned top works well with a maxi dress for day—just lose it for evening cocktails.

Watch the Closet Confidential video, above, for more inspiration.

Show Transcript

