The Climb: The Panel on What Makes Them Power Women

Jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, model Crystal Renn, blogger Arielle Nachmani, style expert Jeannie Mai, and model Myla Dalbesio talk about what makes them Power Women.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I think that everyone can be a power woman. I mean, you just have to believe in yourself and be confident. For sure. Honestly. [CROSSTALK]. What do I do, you know? Being honest with yourself and the people around you will give you so much power. Just going out and get it. Just get it. If you want it. Know it and go and get. I have a good friend who said do you, be you. And that is completely the anthem to being a power woman. Totally agree. Kinda cool. [MUSIC]

