The Climb: The Panel on Failure & Success

Jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, model Crystal Renn, blogger Arielle Nachmani, style expert Jeannie Mai, and model Myla Dalbesio discuss how one can manage their fears and anxieties in order to be successful.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] You can talk yourself into failing. Completely. Like there are people about out there that will manifest what they are. I can't do this. I'm horrible at this. I'm so this. And then they get away. And those things keep you in that box of being that way. For me, being a failure was. Believing that, from the littlest things. I'm like, I'm always late. I'm the girl that can never do that. I'm not organized. Then, you're setting yourself up. I'm not good at money management. Yeah. Guess what? No surprise, at age 29, I'm still those things. What is that? So, I had to get out of that. So, now I really... But that's easier said than done. You know? Like I have terrible anxiety. It's easier said than done. You say that but, no. [INAUDIBLE] [INAUDIBLE]. How are you dealing with this, like? I pretty much just in my head make a decision to not let my brain go down that road. Sure. Cuz I can literally spiral off into the most ridiculous things ever in my head, but if I make the decision to just. Not go that route. There's a good, small quote that my sister always tells me is, just to live lightly. And like every single time I get like nervous or have anxiety I just say that word, those two words. [CROSSTALK] I've found mantras are very helpful. So for me, for a long time, I was. With my best friend, you can get it, you can have it all. Yeah And you have to just repeat it to yourself. Text it to your friends, text it to yourself. Get a bracelet, put it on the bracelet. Yeah You have to remind yourself of these things every day. And if you're positively reinforcing these things into your brain. You start to believe it. [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] You can talk yourself into failing. Completely. Like there are people about out there that will manifest what they are. I can't do this. I'm horrible at this. I'm so this. And then they get away. And those things keep you in that box of being that way. For me, being a failure was. Believing that, from the littlest things. I'm like, I'm always late. I'm the girl that can never do that. I'm not organized. Then, you're setting yourself up. I'm not good at money management. Yeah. Guess what? No surprise, at age 29, I'm still those things. What is that? So, I had to get out of that. So, now I really... But that's easier said than done. You know? Like I have terrible anxiety. It's easier said than done. You say that but, no. [INAUDIBLE] [INAUDIBLE]. How are you dealing with this, like? I pretty much just in my head make a decision to not let my brain go down that road. Sure. Cuz I can literally spiral off into the most ridiculous things ever in my head, but if I make the decision to just. Not go that route. There's a good, small quote that my sister always tells me is, just to live lightly. And like every single time I get like nervous or have anxiety I just say that word, those two words. [CROSSTALK] I've found mantras are very helpful. So for me, for a long time, I was. With my best friend, you can get it, you can have it all. Yeah And you have to just repeat it to yourself. Text it to your friends, text it to yourself. Get a bracelet, put it on the bracelet. Yeah You have to remind yourself of these things every day. And if you're positively reinforcing these things into your brain. You start to believe it. [MUSIC]