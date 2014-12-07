The Climb: The Panel on Confidence

Jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, model Crystal Renn, blogger Arielle Nachmani, style expert Jeannie Mai, and model Myla Dalbesio talk about the value of knowing yourself and being confident when having a healthy relationship.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Before finding the right person though I think it's really key to kind of be rooted and know. Yeah. Who you are. Yeah. Nothing is going to come of you just hooking up with somebody. Even if you get married, even if you have a child, and you still are not cool with who you are, you still are not giving yourself the love that you. Deserve because then any business is going to be built on faulty ground. Any relationship is gonna be built on faulty ground. Kids will smell that and sense that right away. And so I think before you even find the right partner, discover yourself and create a standard that you're comfortable with. And all of those things- And you can still grow when you're with them. I mean- Totally. I know for me I'm so like not outgoing. And he's the complete opposite. He's the most social human being. He pushes me so much to just be out there more. He made me a hustler. Perfect couple. That's great. And I swear, I believe that my business has changed since he has had that effect on me. That's an ideal situation, too, to marry somebody that exudes the qualities that you would like to learn from... Yeah. Yeah. Because imagine that lifetime of always gaining to be... Having that balance between each other, you know? [MUSIC]

