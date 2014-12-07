The Climb: Model Myla Dalbesio on Being a Role Model

Myla talks about how she can inspire other girls to love themselves at any size.

[MUSIC] I got an email from a 15 year old girl, and this is the first one that I had gotten [MUSIC] Now I've been getting many [UNKNOWN] of them, which is incredible. But this is the first one, and she said I'm 15, I live in like, the midwest, and I'm comfortable in my body. But after watching your story, made me feel better about myself, and. I gave her hope. It kind of dawned on me for the first time that I could maybe make a difference helping out other girls or inspiring them to just love themselves for exactly who they are. And that was really, I think that was my moment. [LAUGH]

