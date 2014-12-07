The Climb: Model & Author Crystal Renn on The Importance of Diversity

Crystal discusses diversity in the modeling industry and the importance of that message to young girls.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I'm a big believer in diversity. I guess you could say that I get bored. And I like to see a lot of different, interesting things around me. And, what is very interesting that's happening in fashion, right now. Is that diversity is being embraced more than ever. Are we there yet? Absolutely not, but there are conversations that are happening now that weren't happening ten years ago, and those conversations are including age diversity, ethnic diversity. Weight diversity, and, and just, it can, you can see it by looking at the runway. Some of the very interesting faces. To that young girl, I think that she should look to herself and go, what is special and different about me? Because that's what's gonna be prized, what makes you different, what makes you special, that's gonna bring you success, not being conventional and not being a lemming. It's all about embracing who you are, and bringing that to the world, so everyone can see. [MUSIC]

