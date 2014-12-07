The Climb: Fashion Blogger Arielle Nachmani on Her Climb to Success

Arielle talks about her climb and how building a successful brand takes time.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Crazy. It's surreal. I don't really understand how it really happened. I pretty much am just. Documenting my life in photos. Just to see that change from six years ago to now is, it's just crazy to see. Go day-by-day. Don't think of the future. Just think of today and how you are going to be the best version of yourself. So, like, a lot of girls come to me and say, how do I get all these followers? But like. It doesn't work like that. You need to start from the bottom and just put all of your energy and your passion into it. And I think that, from there that's how things grow. It does take time. [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] Crazy. It's surreal. I don't really understand how it really happened. I pretty much am just. Documenting my life in photos. Just to see that change from six years ago to now is, it's just crazy to see. Go day-by-day. Don't think of the future. Just think of today and how you are going to be the best version of yourself. So, like, a lot of girls come to me and say, how do I get all these followers? But like. It doesn't work like that. You need to start from the bottom and just put all of your energy and your passion into it. And I think that, from there that's how things grow. It does take time. [MUSIC]