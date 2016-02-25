Citrus: SPONSORED BY NINE WEST

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Citrus is one of the biggest color stories for spring. If your someone who shies away from bright tones try just adding a single element into your spring look. Like these from Nine West. The suede texture gives them an elevated feel, but the classic shape makes them perfect for a creative look. You can give citrus a modern edge by pairing it with stark black and white separates. Colors like this can really alter your mood, so just keep it fresh and light for spring. [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] Citrus is one of the biggest color stories for spring. If your someone who shies away from bright tones try just adding a single element into your spring look. Like these from Nine West. The suede texture gives them an elevated feel, but the classic shape makes them perfect for a creative look. You can give citrus a modern edge by pairing it with stark black and white separates. Colors like this can really alter your mood, so just keep it fresh and light for spring. [MUSIC]