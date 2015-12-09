Cindy Crawford Almost Ended Up in Bed with George Clooney Once

Most women would not find ending up in bed with George Clooney to be too much of a problem, but most women aren't Cindy Crawford. Crawford's husband is Rande Gerber, who happens to be a good friend of the actor. The legendary supermodel explained to Conan O'Brien on Tuesday that after a tequila-fueled boys' night out, Clooney ended up crashing at their house, but she wasn't aware of this. Crawford added that this night out was a few years before he met his wife, Amal Clooney. Crawford said George is "very well behaved now" that he's married.

When she went to go check on what she thought was her husband sleeping in the guest room, she was surprised to find out that it was actually George passed out face down with his motorcycle boots still on! Crawford said she wasn't naked, but would have preferred to be wearing a bit more in front of the Ocean's 11 star.

RELATED: Cindy Crawford and Her Gorgeous Family Celebrate Her Book Becoming Cindy in L.A.

"How funny would that have been if the light hadn't been on because then I would have just gotten in bed, and how would George and I explain that in the morning? We'd walk out of the guest room and Rande would have been like, 'What?'"

RELATED: Cindy Crawford and Her Stunning Family of Mini-Me's Step Out for a Good Cause

O'Brien's reaction was, of course, priceless. "I just know there are many ways which I'm not George Clooney, many ways, but I know if you mistakenly thought I was your husband and you nudged me I would be like, 'YES I AM YOUR HUSBAND. YES I AM RANDE. IT IS TIME FOR YOU TO GET INTO BED NOW!" Oh, Conan. But can you blame him? Watch more of the interview in the image above.