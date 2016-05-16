Watch Christina Milian Channel Jennifer Lopez for This Week’s Lip Sync Battle

Fox may have canceled Grandfathered just last week, but for these two co-stars, the show must go on. Christina Milian and Josh Peck, who play a former couple on the TV series, face off on this week’s Lip Sync Battle. And judging by the first promo, it looks to be one for the books.

In this new preview, Milian channels Jennifer Lopez while performing her 1999 hit, “Waiting for Tonight.” The singer-turned-actress wears a plunging top, leather leggings, and stiletto boots to show off her sexiest moves à la J.Lo on the stage. Grinding with a backup dancer and strutting her stuff, Milian commands the stage just like Jenny from the Block. Even her shaggy straight haircut gives us major '90s vibes.

Watch the clip above to get excited for what’s sure to be one epic showdown.