Christina Hendricks: I'm Really Pleased with Mad Men’s Ending

Christina Hendricks understands that there are sky-high expectations when it comes to a beloved show ending, but the Emmy-nominated star assures that they will be met when it comes to the impending Mad Men finale. As she put it during her visit to Late Night on Monday, "I'm really pleased with it."

Hendricks—who wore a pinstripe power suit for her appearance (perhaps as an homage to the series)—said she's only seen the premiere and is excited to see the remaining six episodes of the season, particularly to watch her co-stars' performances. "I'm huge fans of theirs," she told host Seth Meyers.

The actress played the jaw-dropping, no-nonsense Joan Holloway for seven seasons and described the wrapping of Mad Men as a "long, emotional day" for the cast and crew and they partied, toasted, and cried until the wee hours of the morning.

Watch Christina Hendricks talk to Seth Meyers about Mad Men—from her early days of researching how to play Joan to the show's farewell— by clicking on the video above.

