Christina Applegate's Cover Shoot

The self-professed tomboy hops out of her flip-flops and experiments with ultra glamorous dresses of--gasp!--vibrant color.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Today we shot the cover for InStyle look your best, which is a new issue. It's sort of a more fashion-based issue, and it's gonna run for a couple of months rather than just one. I am the guinea pig for this, this issue. Today was so great for me because it, I don't even know what it feels like to be on the cover, but I know what it feels like to be here with these amazing people. My favorite dress today was, there was a red dress that had a couple of straps in the front and we did these shots in between these two pieces of board. So it's very kooky and, and the dress was very long and billowy and just looked really beautiful. I'm usually very shy with color, always been very nervous about color. I think I, I like to not stand out. But then I put these colors on and I love them. I mean, I love, I never think to wear red and I love red. It pops, it looks really good with blond and I need to wear more red. I think. Maybe that's my new thing. In the summer you could pretty much find me in flip flops every single day, no matter what I'm wearing. I'm sort of a Tom Boy. So u-, I'm usually in a lot of like weird sort of boy long shorts and [LAUGH] things like that. With little white tank tops. And often times I'll wear, you know, skirts, but nothing with flowers or anything like that. A lot of these dresses, they are very dressy, long ones I would definitely wear to an event, of some sort, or a garden party. [LAUGH] [MUSIC]

