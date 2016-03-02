Chrissy Teigen Received Baby Naming Approval from President Obama

It's tough to come up with a name for your baby, but it does help a lot when the President of the United States gives you his opinion. Mom-to-be Chrissy Teigen did a little casual name dropping on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday when she mentioned that "Barack" had liked one of the names she was considering. After Colbert joked that "I was playing badminton with Vladimir," she said, "I asked President Obama if he liked one of our name choices, and he said he did. But then I realized, I should’ve come up with two so he can pick one, because you have to be nice about it.”

“Really, you’re gonna let the president pick the name of your child?” Colbert asked.

"I wanted to ask him because John [her husband John Legend] isn't sold on the name. He says it's too Hollywood," she said. After some convincing, Teigen whispered the name in Colbert's ear—he also liked it—but he didn't share it with the audience. Guess we will have to wait until mid-April, when Teigen is due, to find out!

In addition to getting baby name approval on the show, Teigen was sharing some recipes from her new cookbook Cravings. She showed the host how to make Vietnamese summer rolls just by wrapping lettuce, shrimp, and avocado in rice paper. Colbert noted that the roll was “so light, I think I’m losing weight.”

Watch Teigen talk about baby names in the video above.