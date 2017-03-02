Chrissy Teigen Will Make You Feel Better About Your Fluctuating Weight

Olivia Bahou
Mar 02, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Chrissy Teigen, Hollywood’s most refreshingly honest celeb, is back with more real talk that will make you feel better about your bod. In an interview with Yahoo Style, the model revealed that her weight changes as often as her mood.

“I take award shows one at a time. My weight fluctuates a lot. I can go between 5 and 8 pounds in one or two days. I do the fitting the day before. Every single time,” she says. “I’m very mood-based with style. If I fit something on a Thursday, I may not want that vibe by Sunday.”

Teigen also got real about how she “does it all” as a mom, and she admits that she’s lucky to have help. “My mom lives with us. I have hair and makeup people. I’m not getting up and doing all this by myself. If I’m not being done for something, I’m not going anywhere. A lot of hands go into it. We have help. It’s important for people to know that,” she says.

“I have the utmost respect for mothers and single mothers who go to work and come home and make dinner. I do all these things because I have help. Luna goes down at 6:30 and has a nurse watch her, and I can cook dinner.”

While she’s able to live a jet-setting lifestyle with helping hands, the new mom says her ideal day is makeup-free one, spent playing with her daughter and cooking dinner for her family.

Chrissy Teigen, queen of real talk, strikes again.

