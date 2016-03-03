Chrissy Teigen: Kim Kardashian Loves Giving Me Pregnancy Advice

In recent months Chrissy Teigen has made maternity style look effortless, and has turned heads on red carpets and late shows alike with her impeccably dressed baby bump. (She even turned out a hit cookbook, Cravings, in the process.) But when it comes to what to expect as a new mom, the model is getting a little help from her friends. During Wednesday night's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teigen credited friend Kim Kardashian for some very helpful maternity tips. “She took me baby shopping," Teigen said. "She really loves doing it and loves explaining what every little thing does."

Locking in her status as the reigning queen of maternity chic, Teigen donned a sexy, body-hugging red dress by Barbara Bui for her appearance on WWHL, which she paired with nude Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Watch the above video to see her full look and hear what else she is doing to prepare for her baby girl.