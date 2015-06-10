Chris Pratt Wins Son of the Year

Just before last night’s Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World, Chris Pratt stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to reveal what else the evening had in store. “It’s my mom’s 60th birthday today,” he told the host. “I got my mom, my brother and sister and their significant others and all their children and friends of the family … we’ll watch the whole thing, and then at the end my mom gets to have a great big 60th birthday cake!”

“And it gets you out of having to throw a big party for her,” Kimmel said. “They saved you a fortune with this premiere.”

Pratt agreed: “I look like a good son when I’m like, ‘Uh, Universal, make it happen.’”

RELATED: Chris Pratt Named Guy of the Year at the Spike TV Guys Choice Awards

The actor also talked about how impossible it once seemed to get to work with an icon like Steven Spielberg. “You wouldn’t even want to say it out loud because it would be so ridiculous!” he said.

“And you’re going to play Indiana Jones next, right?” Kimmel asked, referring to the long running industry rumor. After looking flustered for a moment, Pratt dodged the question best he could. "I missed a phone call the other day,” he said. “Unknown number. I hope it wasn’t him!”

Watch the whole exchange in the video above, and find out who Pratt's very first celebrity sighting was here:

RELATED: 7 Reasons Why Chris Pratt Would Make the Perfect Indiana Jones