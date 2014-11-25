Chris Pratt Shows Off His Sexy Side in the First Jurassic World Trailer—Watch Here!

The park is open! Nearly 14 years have passed since Hollywood's last venture into Jurassic Park, but now we've been invited back into the prehistoric experience with the first trailer for Jurassic World. From executive producer Steven Spielberg, the film features an all-star cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Judy Greer, and Jake Johnson.

But, like the previous three movies—Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and Jurassic Park III (2001)—Jurassic World seems to prove that it never goes well when humans attempt to recreate the extinct species. "You just went and made a new dinosaur? Probably not a good idea," Pratt quips to Dallas Howard in the clip before a genetically engineered dinosaur breaks loose and he is forced to order an evacuation of the island.

Watch the trailer above, and catch all your favorite prehistoric creatures back in action (and the handsome Chris Pratt!) when Jurassic World hits theaters June 12, 2015.

