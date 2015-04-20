Chris Pratt Shows Off His Dinosaur-Taming Skills in the Horrifying New Jurassic World Global Trailer

The park is almost open! Nearly 14 years have passed since Hollywood's last venture into Jurassic Park, but we've been invited back into the prehistoric experience with an extended look at the upcoming film Jurassic World. In the movie's brand-new global trailer, not only does Chris Pratt show off his dinosaur-handling skills, but we also get to meet the smartest and scariest dinosaur to date---the genetically modified Indominus Rex which will "kill anything that moves."

From executive producer Steven Spielberg, the film features also stars famous faces Bryce Dallas Howard, Judy Greer, and Jake Johnson. Watch the trailer above to see the chaos ensue, and catch all your favorite prehistoric creatures back in action (and the handsome Chris Pratt!) when Jurassic World hits theaters June 12.

