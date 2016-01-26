Chris Pine Talks About Wonder Woman Film: "There's a Great Deal More Compassion and Love in This Story"

Chris Pine is about to do something not too many men have gotten to do on the big screen: Play a superhero's boyfriend. And we couldn't think of a better guy for the job. The actor, currently starring in The Finest Hours, talked about his upcoming role in the new Wonder Woman film while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

"I'm doing a film called Wonder Woman," Pine told Kimmel. "Oh you play Wonder Woman?" Kimmel asked. "Yeah, it's a very progressive film, " Pine responded. "No I play a guy name Steve Trevor who is Wonder Woman's... better half." Kimmel tried to press for details on the status of "Mr. Wonder Woman"'s relationship status in the movie, which is currently filming in England, but Pine was keeping mum; he did, however, manage to reveal a few details. "Yeah, I'm like a stay-at-home-dad type of guy," Pine said.

"What is it like to play a superhero's boyfriend? You don't see that very much. Do you have any powers?" Kimmel asked.

"None. Absolutely none!" said Pine, laughing.

He did add, "There's all sorts of fun stuff. It takes place during World War I." But he couldn't reveal whether Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot, who will appear as the character in this summer's Batman vs. Superman, will have an invisible plane or lasso of truth.

But the real reason Pine was drawn to the role is because it has a female protagonist. "I think what's really neat about it is that honestly, with all of the Thors and the Captain Kirks, with men at the helm, it's always this revenge cycle thing. It's an eye for an eye now. We're gonna go get the bad guys and the bad guys are defeated. What I think is really lovely having a woman at the helm of something like this is that, just by virtue of her being a woman, there's a great deal more compassion and love at the center of the story, which, for something as big as a film as this is going to be and with the kind of eyes that will watch it, I think it's wonderful the little bit we can do that to hopefully inch this universe towards something not enough as aggressive."

Sounds like Wonder Woman has found a very supportive partner!

Watch Pine talk more about Wonder Woman in the video above.