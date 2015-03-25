Chris Pine Talks About His Infamous Crying Moment at the Oscars

The 2015 Oscars had plenty of memorable moments, including Chris Pine’s emotional reaction to the moving Common and John Legend "Glory" performance, a scene that now lives on in Internet infamy. (Or, in this case, GIF-amy.) "It was a wonderful performance and it was really moving, and a lot of people gave me a lot of crap for it," Pine said during his visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden (alongside fellow Oscar scene-stealer Patricia Arquette) on Tuesday. But the real tragedy for Pine wasn't the reaction, rather, "As an actor, it's the only time in my life, I'll ever be able to produce a single tear down my cheek."

Of course, host James Corden had a different reaction entirely regarding his annoyance with Pine's tears, joking, "What's annoying is when I cry, I don't look great. When I cry, I look disgusting. Have you ever seen anyone look so handsome whilst they're crying?" (The answer, of course, is no.)

Though Corden didn't shed any tears, Pine got in a hilarious jab at his Into the Woods co-star when asked who his favorite person on set was. (Turns out, it was a grip named Johnny.)

