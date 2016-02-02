Chris Martin Sings His Way to the Super Bowl Halftime Show on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

There's less than a week left till Chris Martin takes the stage with the rest of Coldplay for Super Bowl 50's halftime performance, but for those of you (us included) who can't wait to see the Brit perform, you're in luck: James Corden just gave us a sneak of his Carpool Karaoke with the singer, and it is so good.

It seems that, despite being a rock star and everything, Martin is hitchhiking his way to the big game. Lucky for him, Corden drives by at just the right moment, offering his friend a ride to San Francisco. What do they listen to on the ride up? Coldplay, of course. What ensues is a hilarious and chill-worthy performance by both Martin and Corden—and this is just the preview.

RELATED: See Adele's Epic Carpool Karaoke Performance

Watch it above, and tune in to the Late Late Show tonight to see the full Carpool Karaoke.