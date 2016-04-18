Chris Hemsworth: Working with Charlize Theron and Jessica Chastain Inspired a Powerful Lesson for His Daughter

Chris Hemsworth stars in the new movie, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, but he told Ellen DeGeneres that it’s not your traditional fairytale. “It’s me being rescued, most of the film, by these very powerful women,” the father of three said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The star, who had an “amazing” time working with Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, and Jessica Chastain on the film, said he can’t wait for his daughter, India, to watch the movie. “This is something I want my daughter to see, you know, which is women where they’re in charge of their own destiny. They’re not waiting for the prince to rescue them. They can take over the world or lead armies.”

It sounds like 4-year-old India, already has no problem speaking her mind: Hemsworth told DeGeneres about a recent unique request from his toddler. “My daughter’s kind of envious of my boys at the moment. She came to me the other day and she’s like, ‘You know, Papa, I want one of those things that Sasha and Tristan have.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ She was like, ‘You know, the things in between their legs that you have.’”

Grappling with how to respond, the actor tried to explain the differences in anatomy to his outspoken daughter. “I don’t want breasts,” she told him. “I want a penis!”

Her dad’s awesome response? “You can be whatever you want to be,” he told DeGeneres. “I’ll have to pick that conversation up in a few years time.”

Watch the full clip above to hear more from the sexy star.