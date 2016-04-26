Chris Hemsworth Will Make You Swoon in New Ghostbusters Teaser

If there's one thing we can never get enough of, it's Chris Hemsworth and his beautiful blue eyes. Lucky for us, a brand new Ghostbusters featurette was just released, and it focuses solely on the handsome star's role.

In the movie, the Aussie plays the team's secretary Kevin, who Hemsworth refers to as "a big dumb puppy dog." The vignette was debuted as a tribute to Kevin ahead of Administrative Professionals Day tomorrow (April 27) in order to remind you to celebrate your assistant. And even though Hemsworth's character may be a nerd in the upcoming flick, that doesn't mean he's any less good-looking. In fact, we'd argue that his black-rimmed glasses make him even more swoon-worthy.

RELATED: You’ll Never Guess What Chris Hemsworth’s Daughter Thinks He Does for a Living

Watch the video above and prepare to smile. For more of the actor, catch Ghostbusters when it hits theaters on July 15.